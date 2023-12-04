Finance

Aviva hires ex-M&G Wealth exec David Montgomery

| December 4, 2023
David Montgomery
David Montgomery: left M&G in the summer

Former M&G Wealth executive David Montgomery, who was the firm’s Scotland-based managing director, has been appointed chief transformation officer – UK Life COO at Aviva.

Mr Montgomery was lured back to the UK from the US in September 2020 to lead M&G’s £28bn wealth management division.

He joined from US-based insurer Transamerica. Previously he held senior roles at Royal Bank of Scotland and was business transformation programme director at Aegon UK between 2012 and 2014.

He resigned in June this year amid speculation that he was overlooked for one of two divisional chief executive roles created by new CEO Andrea Rossi.

