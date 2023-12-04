Finance

Anderson to head up Gilson Gray corporate team

| December 4, 2023

Law firm Gilson Gray has promoted recently-appointed partner Findlay Anderson to head of its corporate team.

Based in Aberdeen, he joined the firm in May after spending more than a decade in various in-house positions at the energy conglomerates Baker Hughes and GE Oil and Gas. He was previously a partner at McGrigors.

He will lead the UK-wide corporate team across its offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen and Lincoln. 

Derek Hamill, the former head of corporate, remains on the firm’s management board

.

, Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

David Montgomery

Aviva hires ex-M&G Wealth exec David Montgomery

Former M&G Wealth executive David Montgomery, who was the firm’s Scotland-based managing director, has beenRead More

Kevin Murphy

Murphy takes planning role at Homes for Scotland

Trade body Homes for Scotland has appointed Kevin Murphy as head of planning. He joinsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.