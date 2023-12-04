Anderson to head up Gilson Gray corporate team

Finance

Law firm Gilson Gray has promoted recently-appointed partner Findlay Anderson to head of its corporate team.

Based in Aberdeen, he joined the firm in May after spending more than a decade in various in-house positions at the energy conglomerates Baker Hughes and GE Oil and Gas. He was previously a partner at McGrigors.

He will lead the UK-wide corporate team across its offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen and Lincoln.

Derek Hamill, the former head of corporate, remains on the firm’s management board

.