Anderson Strathern optimistic for deal activity

Legal advice

Euan Tripp: sums invested have been higher

Law firm Anderson Strathern is optimistic for the year ahead, despite a dip in economic activity that has slowed deal flow across the UK.

The firm provided advice on the highest level of investment deals by value for the second year running.

It has been involved in more than 30 transactions with an aggregate value in excess of £46m. This compares with £20m handled by the team in 2022.

As a result of this increasing activity, over the past year the firm has recruited two newly qualified solicitors and one associate to join the corporate investment team, led by partner Euan Tripp.

The deals have been dominated by investments into medtech, bioscience and green energy companies. One highlight for the team was acting on behalf of a new client, Almero Ventures, in its £1.5m investment into Carbon Capture Scotland.

Mr Tripp is optimistic for the year ahead. He noted: “As well as a strong performance by our own team, we’ve noticed that the sums being invested in Scottish companies have generally increased over the past year.

“We have many clients looking for new opportunities to invest, especially in young companies with exciting ideas in similar areas that dominated the 2023 investment market.”

Max Scharbert, a senior director in Anderson Strathern’s corporate investment team added: “Despite challenging market conditions, our clients have raised considerable new funds in 2023, which we expect to boost the volume of high-quality deals in 2024. Scotland remains a very attractive option for investors.”