A Comprehensive Guide to Integrate SAP Analytics Cloud with S/4HANA

Companies are always on the lookout for ways to use their data to make smart decisions. Connecting SAP Analytics Cloud with S/4HANA is a crucial solution that helps businesses gain valuable insights from their data and improve how they operate. This blog will cover the details of combining SAP Analytics Cloud with S/4HANA, looking at important factors, advantages, and the steps to bring these two powerful SAP tools together smoothly.

SAP Analytics Cloud with S/4HANA is a strong combination that blends two important SAP tools to improve how companies manage their data. This teamwork allows easy access to advanced analytics and business intelligence tools from SAP Analytics Cloud right within Accely’s S/4HANA system.

When these platforms work together, businesses can use up-to-the-minute insights, streamline decision-making, and enhance overall operational efficiency. This integration gives companies the ability to tap into the maximum value of their data. This helps in a smart and strategic approach to decision-making in today’s ever-changing business world.

Key Benefits of Integrating SAP Analytics Cloud with S/4HANA

Unified Data Management:

SAC can seamlessly integrate with SAP S/4HANA, ensuring real-time access to unified and consistent data from various modules, including SAP SuccessFactors and SAP HCM.

Holistic HR Analytics:

SAP Analytics Cloud enables comprehensive HR analytics by integrating with SAP SuccessFactors. This integration provides a holistic view of workforce data, including employee performance, talent management, and HR metrics.

Informed Decision-Making:

SAC allows users to access real-time data from SAP S/4HANA. This empowers decision-makers with up-to-date insights for strategic planning and operational decision-making.

Advanced Reporting and Visualization:

SAC offers robust reporting and data visualization capabilities, allowing organizations to create compelling visualizations and dashboards that make it easier to interpret complex data from SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors, and SAP HCM.

Collaboration and Sharing:

Collaboration is made easy with SAP Analytics Cloud as it enables users to share insights and work together on reports and dashboards. When integrated with S/4HANA, teams can collaborate seamlessly while accessing data directly from the ERP system.

Data Security and Governance:

Prerequisites

When connected with S/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud ensures that your data stays secure and follows governance rules. This means organizations can regulate who gets access to sensitive information, making sure they comply with any necessary rules and regulations.

Before proceeding, ensure that the “Integration between SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Analytics Cloud” scope item is active. You can verify this in the Explore Phase app under Do Scoping. If it’s not active, kindly request activation through Service Now with Ticket Component: XX-S4C-OPR-SRV.

Make sure you have an administrator-level user for the SAP S/4HANA Cloud system you intend to integrate. This user should have permission for the SAP_CORE_BC_COM catalog (Communication Management) to access SAP Fiori applications for communication arrangement management.

In your SAP Analytics Cloud instance, you must have administrator privileges to create an OData Import Connection and a Planning Model.

Set up Communication System:

Establish Communication Arrangement:

Configure SAP S/4HANA Connection in SAP Analytics Cloud:

After setting up the Communication System and Arrangement, proceed to maintain the SAP S/4HANA Connection within SAP Analytics Cloud.

For Group Financial Planning: Connect OData Services in SAP Analytics Cloud:

If you’re dealing with Group Financial Planning, make sure to maintain the OData Services Connection within SAP Analytics Cloud.

Here are simplified steps to create a Communication System in SAP S/4HANA Cloud:

Log in to the SAP Fiori launchpad in SAP S/4HANA Cloud as an Administrator. Navigate to the Communication Management tab and open the Communication Systems app. Click on “New” to start creating a new system. Provide a system ID (e.g., SAC_INTEGRATION_0087) and a system name (e.g., SAC Integration), then click “Create.” Enter a hostname; if not needed, use the system ID as the hostname (e.g., SAC). Click “Save” to save your entries. Click “Edit” and then the “+” symbol in the User for Inbound Communication section to create a communication user. On the New Inbound Communication User screen, click “New User.” Fill in user details like User Name (e.g., SAC_COMM_USER), Description (e.g., SAC Integration), and set a password. Remember this password for future connections. Click “OK” and “Save” to complete and save the communication system. Repeat the “Save” step.

These steps ensure the creation of a Communication System with an assigned communication user for connecting SAP S/4HANA Cloud with other systems.

Maintain SAP S/4HANA Connection in SAP Analytics Cloud:

Log in to SAP Analytics Cloud and navigate to the Home page.

Click on Main Menu and go to Connection.

Find the connection named SAP S/4HANA (SAP S/4HANA) and check the checkbox.

Click on the Edit Connection icon in the upper-right corner.

In the dialog box, make the following updates:

Connect to an On-Premise S/4HANA: Uncheck the checkbox.

Data Service URL: Refer to the communication arrangement for SAP_COM_0087. Use the common prefix without, like https://xxxi.s4hana.ondemand.com

Authentication Type: Choose Basic Authentication.

User Name: Enter the technical user in the SAP S/4HANA system.

Password: Enter the password.

Click OK.

For Group Financial Planning: Maintain OData Services Connection in SAP Analytics Cloud:

Log in to SAP Analytics Cloud and go to the Home page.

Click on Main Menu and select Connection.

Find the connection named SAP – GFPTRANSACTIONDATA (Group Financial Planning for SAP S/4HANA) and check the checkbox.

Click on the Edit Connection icon in the upper-right corner.

In the dialog box, update the following parameters:

Connect to an SAP OData service: Uncheck the checkbox.

Connect to an On-Premise OData service: Uncheck the checkbox.

Authentication Type: Choose Basic Authentication.

User Name: Enter the technical user’s name in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud system.

Password: Enter the password.

Click OK.

In Summary

We successfully integrated SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP Analytics Cloud. We established both live and import data connections and imported pre-built content for Procurement and Finance. For Procurement, we utilized a live connection, while for Financial Planning, we employed an import data connection.