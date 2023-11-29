Turbine manufacturing boost from Nova’s £20m deal

EU support

Simon Forrest: huge win (pic: Terry Murden DB Media Services)

Nova Innovation has won European Union funding for an energy farm that will kick-start manufacturing of tidal turbines at its headquarters in Leith.

The wind farm, to be developed by a pan-European consortium, is funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe programme which fosters innovation and technology.

It will have the largest number of tidal turbines in the world and builds on the achievements of Nova’s Shetland Tidal Array, the first in the world to be built offshore.

The Shetland array has been powering homes, businesses, and the Shetland grid since 2016. Since then, Nova has enhanced its technology and slashed the cost of tidal energy by 40%.

Commenting on the new deal, Simon Forrest, chief executive of Nova Innovation, said: “This is a huge win for Nova and a huge vote of confidence for the tidal energy sector.

“To be awarded the EU’s flagship tidal energy project with turbines made and deployed here in Scotland, using a pan-European supply chain, is testament to our track record of success.”

Scotland’s First Minister, Humza Yousaf, added: “Nova’s project at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney will accelerate the development of a new industry and helps to show how Scottish ingenuity is helping us to capture the immense potential of renewable energy from our seas and oceans.”

The project partners include EMEC, Ocean Energy Europe, Leask Marine, Wood Group, SKF, DLA Piper, Renewable Risk Advisers, Primo Marine, Wave Venture and environmental consultants, Nature Positive.