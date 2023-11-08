Tenants sign leases to ease park’s empty spaces

Lettings agreed

Verdant has undergone refurbishment

Two lettings have been agreed at CEG’s Verdant office development in Edinburgh’s South Gyle Business Park.

Distribution company Menzies has leased a 7,500 sqft office suite to serve as its new headquarters, while property factor Hacking & Paterson has taken 3,000 sqft.

The lettings provide some relief for the wider Edinburgh Park which currently has an abundance of empty office space and has seen the Parabola development stalled.

Edinburgh Park has an abundance of empty offices (pics: Terry Murden)

The Verdant building recently benefited from a £4.5 million refurbishment which delivered a new café and gym along with a cycle hub and EV charging points. It is entirely powered by renewable energy.

“Menzies was attracted to Verdant by the high-quality nature of the accommodation within the building which it was felt set it aside from the competition,” said Mike Irvine of Savills, who acted for Menzies.

“The willingness of the landlord, CEG, to work with Menzies in terms of timescales and procurement was also absolutely fundamental to the deal.”