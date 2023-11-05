Sunak to deliver growth and ‘Brexit benefits’

King's Speech

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, opening parliament in 2022

Rishi Sunak is putting economic growth, safeguarding energy independence, and ensuring the UK is “fully securing the benefits of Brexit” at the heart his government’s legislative programme in the final year before a General Election.

The Prime Minister wants to “build the most competitive and supportive environment for businesses to capitalise on new technologies.”

It will form the centrepiece of the first King’s Speech for 70 years when King Charles opens parliament on Tuesday for the first time as monarch. As Prince of Wales he stood in for the late Queen in May 2022.

There will be action to tackle anti-social behaviour and a pledge to train more doctors, nurses, dentists and GPs, as well as a commitment to build on last week’s AI Safety Summit.

Seven bills will be carried over from the last session to complete their passage in the next session. They include the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill and the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill which will modernise regulation so firms can grow and boost competition in the UK.

Draft legislation to reform auditing, by creating a statutotry regulator, and a bill to reform the regulation of public service broadcasting, radio and online streaming, will also be carried into the new term.

One bill that is certain to be dropped concerns the High Speed Rail link from Crewe to Manchester as the government has decided to cancel the project.

Mr Sunak said: “This will be the first King’s Speech in seventy years and the legislation we will bring forward is part of our plan to build a better future for the next seventy.

“Just as I have done with energy security, net zero, illegal migration and HS2, the King’s Speech will take the long-term decisions to address the challenges this country faces, not the easy way out with short-term gimmicks.

“As we take the necessary steps to halve inflation and reduce debt, we will legislate to grow the economy, by supporting innovative businesses and protecting consumers.

“To make the real change this country needs, we will bring forward bills that strengthen our society, help people feel safer in their own communities and give a sense of pride in the place they call home.”|