STV Studios signs deal for reality series in US

TV milestone

The Underdog is a new reality format

STV Studios will develop a reality television series, The Underdog, for NBCUniversal in the United States. It will pit a group of online influencers against a member of the public in a popularity contest.

The format has been created by STV Studios’ label Primal Media and co-owned by GroupM Motion Entertainment.

The deal was brokered on the STV Studios side by creative director of international development, Josephine Brassey, and commercial director, Camilla Cope, who recently joined the team as part of STV Studios’ acquisition of Greenbird Media.

Ms Brassey said: “Primal Media have created another truly genius format which puts a unique new spin on the reality genre.

“This deal is the first secured by our newly combined business and Camilla and I are excited about the potential of our international growth strategy.”

A UK version of the format is currently in the works for E4 produced by Primal Media and GroupM Motion Entertainment. The working title is Alan Must Win.

Outside of the US, All3Media International has been appointed the show’s global partner.