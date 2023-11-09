Student homes plan, offices to become aparthotel

Property round-up

Gillespie Crescent as imagined by an artist’s impression

Sight Scotland and property developer, S Harrison Developments want to redevelop the site of the charity’s former HQ on Gillespie Crescent, Edinburgh, into student homes.

The charity occupied the building for nearly a century and continues to maintain it, despite vacating the building early in 2021 as it was no longer fit for purpose.

A total of 145 bedrooms are proposed in the new building with additional amenities including a cinema/multimedia room and gym. There will 100% cycle parking provision.

A spokesperson for S Harrison Developments said: “We are in a housing crisis, with a need for all types of housing.

“Demand for student accommodation greatly outstrips supply, and this is placing significant pressure on traditional family housing stock, with students occupying homes that would in many cases have previously been occupied by families.

“This proposed development on a brownfield site, if approved, will respond to this increasing demand, housing students in a central location with easy access by active travel and public transport to universities and delivering significant investment into the local community.”

Aparthotel plan

Plans have been submitted to convert an empty Glasgow city centre office building into an aparthotel.

The 143-bed facility is proposed for Cotton House, on the corner of Cochrane Street and Montrose Street.

The aparthotel will be operated by Roomzzz which has 11 sites in eight UK cities. It will be its first aparthotel in Glasgow.