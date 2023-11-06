Springfield signs affordable contract | Ryanair flies

Markets: Live

Springfield Properties has signed a £6.1 million affordable housing contract with The Highland Council following its earlier decision to re-enter the sector.

The company’s decision was based on an increase in the Scottish Government’s affordable housing investment benchmarks.

The Elgin-based company said this has made affordable housing projects more attractive and it is well-placed to benefit from a return to this market. It is supported by a Scottish Government target to deliver 110,000 affordable homes by 2032.

Innes Smith, CEO (pictured), said: “We continue to be encouraged by the interest we are receiving from local housing authorities and other affordable housing providers as they seek to meet the Scottish Government’s targets and help meet recognised housing needs across the country.

“Since 31 May, we have signed affordable housing contracts totaling c.£24m and we expect to be awarded further contracts in the near term.”

Ryanair

Profits at Irish airline Ryanair surged by 59% to €2.18 billion in the six months ended 30 September.

Passenger numbers grew by 11% to 105.4 million during the six-month period, boosting revenues by 30% to €6.62bn.

Chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said the board planned to return €400 million to shareholders in two dividends in February and September 2024.

It will also consider returning surplus cash through special dividends or share buybacks, debt and capital spending requirements allowing, its chief executive added.

Ryanair expects profits to reach between €1.85bn and €2.05bn in its current financial year, which ends on 31 March.