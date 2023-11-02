Sir Ian Good, whisky and racing stalwart, dies aged 80

Death announced

Sir Ian Good: long service to the whisky industry

Sir Ian Good, former chairman of whisky company Edrington, and a stalwart of the horse racing industry, has died after a short illness. He was 80.

He joined Glasgow-based Edrington, best known for producing the Famous Grouse, in 1969, sat on the board from 1979 and was chairman from 1994 until his retirement in 2013.

Under his guidance the group acquired Highland Distillers in 1999, which doubled Edrington’s sales overnight.

He played a leading role in the affairs of the Scotch whisky industry, being a former chairman of the Scotch Whisky Association. He is also a former chairman of the Scottish Industrial Development Advisory Board.

Sir Ian owned racehorses and played a key role in racing administration and promotion for more than three decades. He was founder chairman of Scottish Racing, the body that supports his country’s racing industry, when it was set up in 2000 and also chaired Hamilton Park racecourse.

A knighthood was conferred in the 2007 New Year’s Honour’s list for services to industry.

Hamilton managing director Ashley Moon told the Racing Post: “It’s very sad news. He left an indelible mark on Hamilton Park and on Scottish racing. He’d been on the board here for over 30 years and oversaw the transformation of the business into where it is today.”

Former trainer and fellow Scot, Mark Johnston, said: “He did a huge amount for Hamilton and for Scottish racing. He was absolutely fantastic to work with, a very humble man but hugely experienced in small and big business alike.”

Sir Ian is survived by his wife Lady Irene and daughters Fiona and Catriona.

… more follows