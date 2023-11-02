Shell profits ‘in line’ | BT flat | Sainsbury’s sales up

Markets: Live

Bank rate

Noon: The Bank of England has decided to keep interest rates unchanged.

Shell

Oil giant Shell said its earnings for the third quarter came in largely in line with expectations, down 34% compared with a year earlier, landing at a little over $6.2 billion (£5.1bn).

This was just $24 million behind expectations, unlike BP which missed its forecast underlying replacement cost profit by around $700m, causing shares to plummet on Tuesday.

Shell said it would return a further $3.5bn (£2.9bn) to shareholders.

Chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, capturing opportunities in volatile commodity markets.”

BT

BT reported flat half-year revenue of £10.41bn (from £10.37bn) while adjusted EBITDA climbed 6% to £4.09bn from £3.87bn.

Revenue reflected increased fibre-enabled product sales, inflation-linked pricing and improved lower margin trading in Business, partially offset by legacy product declines, while earnings benefited from strong cost control.

Reported capital expenditure of £2.3 billion was down 11% with lower fixed network spend driven by lower FTTP (fibre to the premises) build unit costs.

Philip Jansen, chief executive said: “These results show that BT Group is delivering and on target: we’re rapidly building and connecting customers to our next generation networks, we’re simplifying our products and services, and we’re now seeing predictable and consistent revenue and EBITDA growth.”

BT said its transformation programme has now delivered £2.5 billion in annualised savings, well on track to meet its £3 billion savings target by 2025. It reported strong customer demand in Openreach for FTTP with net adds of 364,000 in the second quarter, bringing take-up rate to 33%.

The firm declared a 2.31p dividend.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has reported a rise in sales and revenue that it credits to “consistent investment in our customer proposition”.

The supermarket group’s like-for-like sales excluding fuel rose 8.4% while like-for-like sales including fuel increased 3.2%.

For the 28 weeks to 16 September, underlying pretax profit was £340m, the same as in the same period last year and ahead of analysts’ average forecast of £335m.

The group, which has a 15% share of Britain’s grocery market, trailing only Tesco, said it now expected a 2023/24 underlying pretax profit of between £670-700m. That compares with previous guidance of £640-700m and the £690m made in 2022/23.