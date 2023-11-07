Talks collapse

Scottish gold mine on brink of administration

| November 7, 2023
End of the road? Administrators may soon be called in at Scotgold

Scotland’s gold mine is on the brink of appointing administrators after its latest failure to raise badly needed funds.

Scotgold Resources, which operates from the Cononish mine near Loch Lomond, said on 16 October, that it was in advanced financing discussions with a strategic investor.

Unfortunately, these discussions have not resulted in an investment.

In a statement to the stock market, the board of the AIM-quoted company said: “The directors, having assessed the options open to them, are now considering the appointment of administrators over the coming days.

The company has been engaged in talks with potential investors since the summer. It announced on 2 October that the most advanced prospective investor had decided not to proceed with investment in the company and had withdrawn from the discussions.

At the end of September it placed most of its employers on short-term unpaid leave after cash flow forecasts indicated that to deliver its plan, a significant capital investment is required.

… more follows

News, Industry, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Bruce Cartwright

Audit reform withdrawal ‘a blow to public trust’

A decision to drop regulatory improvements from the legislative programme has been described as aRead More

Alison Rose

Watchdog apologises to Rose over Farage findings

The privacy watchdog has apologised to Dame Alison Rose for suggesting that the former NatWestRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.