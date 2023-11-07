Scottish gold mine on brink of administration

Talks collapse

End of the road? Administrators may soon be called in at Scotgold

Scotland’s gold mine is on the brink of appointing administrators after its latest failure to raise badly needed funds.

Scotgold Resources, which operates from the Cononish mine near Loch Lomond, said on 16 October, that it was in advanced financing discussions with a strategic investor.

Unfortunately, these discussions have not resulted in an investment.

In a statement to the stock market, the board of the AIM-quoted company said: “The directors, having assessed the options open to them, are now considering the appointment of administrators over the coming days.

The company has been engaged in talks with potential investors since the summer. It announced on 2 October that the most advanced prospective investor had decided not to proceed with investment in the company and had withdrawn from the discussions.

At the end of September it placed most of its employers on short-term unpaid leave after cash flow forecasts indicated that to deliver its plan, a significant capital investment is required.

