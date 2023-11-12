Royal Mail monopoly claim | inflation set to fall

Week ahead

Royal Mail announces interims this week

Royal Mail, which lost its monopoly on parcels at Post Office branches, is facing new anti-competitive claims.

The former FTSE 100 postal giant, now branded International Distributions Services, is accused of abusing its monopoly position to force a competitor out of the market.

It is now preparing for a High Court showdown with rival Whistl, which was forced to scale back operations nearly a decade ago with loss of 2,000 jobs.

In the meantime, new chief executive Martin Seidenberg will unveil interim results on Thursday after the company resolved a long industrial dispute. Despite a turbulent time for Royal Mail, the IDS share price has risen by about 10% this year after maintaining relatively steady revenues of £12.7 billion in the last financial year.

BAE Systems reports full year results and has been facing a public backlash over its involvement in the production of F-35 warplanes used by the Israeli military in Gaza, even though its role in supplying Ukraine has been a big boost to its share price.

Battery manufacturer AMTE Power says it will update the market on its talks with a potential investor which would avoid calling in administrators.

Inflation numbers are due on Wednesday with expectations for a significant drop in the headline rate from to between 4.7% and 5% for the year to October from 6.7% in September.

The figures, which will follow the US print on Tuesday, will set the tone for the Autumn Statement on 22 November and the Bank of England’s next move (full story here).

Retail figures on Friday will provide further clues about consumer spending as we enter the festive shopping season. Burberry results will provide pointers to the direction of the luxury market.

Finance and Economics Diary

Monday 13 November

First-half results from British Land

Trading statement from BAE Systems

Rightmove UK house price index

Tuesday 14 November

First-half results from DCC, Land Securities, Babcock International, Oxford Instruments , Vodafone

, Trading statements from ConvaTec, Informa, Hill & Smith, Grafton and Vesuvius

and UK unemployment, wage growth and job vacancies

US inflation

Wednesday 15 November

First-half results from SSE, Experian and Fuller, Smith & Turner

and Trading statements from Tullow Oil

UK inflation figures

Thursday 16 November

First-half results from United Utilities, Burberry , International Distributions Services

, Trading statements from Aviva, Smiths Group, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Melrose, Close Brothers, Keller, Crest Nicholson and Kier

Friday 17 November

UK GfK consumer confidence survey

Uk retail sales

EU inflation