Rangers strengthen trading links with China

Asia ties

Richard Muir and Gary Gibson in Shanghai (pic: Glasgow Chamber of Commerce)

Rangers Football Club has boosted its links with China after signing a deal with Donghua University and Shanghai Campus Football Development Centre.

Representatives of the Ibrox club were part of a trade delegation hosted by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce to attend the China International Import Expo.

Rangers said the agreement would help to foster new links for its soccer academy programme.

Gary Gibson, head of soccer academies and international relations at Rangers, said that would involve educational projects, camps and tour groups coming to Scotland.

“It was a fantastic event. It allowed us to pick up the conversations, have face-to-face meetings with the network that we have created, and also create a new network and allow us to start to generate new business on the back of that.

The group also met with the Japanese Consulate in Shanghai and attended Scottish Development International’s China Roadshow Showcase Reception.

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive at the Chamber, said: “It was a brilliant experience supporting our Scottish businesses as they seek to continue to build partnerships and establish their products, technology and brands in China.”

Other businesses on the trade mission were Black Rooster Peri Peri, Brave New Spirits, Crafty Distillery, 126 Water, Logan Energy and Gravitricity.