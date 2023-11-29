Prestige offers insurance to Tesco Bank customers

Cover deal

Tesco Bank will roll out the service to its customers (pic: Terry Murden DB Media Services)

Prestige Underwriting is partnering with Tesco Bank to offer home insurance to customers who find it difficult to obtain standard cover.

Some customers need non-standard cover due to the risk profile of their home or the use of non-typical construction materials in their property. The insurance, named Coverall, is underwritten by Prestige Underwriting.

Tim Baxter, head of broker development & partnerships at Prestige, said: “Partnerships, agility and the ability to create bespoke insurance solutions is at the core of what we do.”

Alex Cross, insurance director at Tesco Bank said: “We want to help customers find the cover they need. In instances where Tesco Bank home insurance doesn’t offer appropriate non-standard cover, we’re pleased to be teaming up with Prestige to deliver this.”