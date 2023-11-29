Cover deal
Prestige offers insurance to Tesco Bank customers
Prestige Underwriting is partnering with Tesco Bank to offer home insurance to customers who find it difficult to obtain standard cover.
Some customers need non-standard cover due to the risk profile of their home or the use of non-typical construction materials in their property. The insurance, named Coverall, is underwritten by Prestige Underwriting.
Tim Baxter, head of broker development & partnerships at Prestige, said: “Partnerships, agility and the ability to create bespoke insurance solutions is at the core of what we do.”
Alex Cross, insurance director at Tesco Bank said: “We want to help customers find the cover they need. In instances where Tesco Bank home insurance doesn’t offer appropriate non-standard cover, we’re pleased to be teaming up with Prestige to deliver this.”