Pagoda and Denvir combine to create FullSpark

Agencies link up

Joining forces: Angela Casey and Chis George

Two Scottish communications agencies – Pagoda PR and Denvir Marketing – have joined forces and created FullSpark to offer a range of services.

It will combine public affairs and media relations, brand development, digital marketing and web design, and formalises a long-standing partnership.

The agencies will continue to operate separately under their ownerships while offering the full suite of services through the FullSpark partnership.

Angela Casey, managing director of Pagoda PR, described it as an “exciting development”.

Chris George, managing director of Denvir, added: “We have been working with Pagoda for a number of years, and we’re thrilled to be formalising our relationship.”

Denvir was established 20 years ago just three years after Pagoda.