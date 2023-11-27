MPs quiz space firms | £2m for inhaler developer

News digest

Satellite manufacturing is a growing sector

MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee will hear from two ‘new space’ companies which manufacture satellites in Glasgow: AAC Clyde Space and Spire Global. Skills shortages, the UK and Scottish Government’s space strategies, and barriers to sector-wide growth are expected to be examined.

The committee will explore how the UK and Scottish Governments can support the growing Scottish space sector by helping companies to ‘scale up’ their operations, find export opportunities and recruit skilled staff.

With evidence to this inquiry suggesting that a lack of diversity in the sector’s workforce is a barrier to growth, the Committee is likely to question why women and minority groups are often under-represented.

The committee will also hear from Scottish economic development agencies, Scottish Enterprise and Scottish Development International, to hear about the work they do to attract investment and help space companies grow.

Youngsters cut employer’s energy bills

A group of graduates and apprentices have used a skills development programme to enable an Ayrshire engineering services company to cut its energy bills.

The young employees focused on how they could save energy from devices and appliances at Booth Welsh through the Powering Futures Challenge.

It tasks teams of 16–25-year-olds with solving a sustainability problem set by industry or their employer and supports them in coming up with creative solutions.

It resulted in a reduction in gas usage of 80% at Booth Welsh, saving the Irvine-based business £40,000 in annual energy costs.

Forth Greenport case submitted

The consortium behind the Forth Green Freeport has submitted its Outline Business Case (OBC) to the Scottish and UK Governments following its successful shortlisting earlier this year.

The freeport is expected to deliver £7bn of private and public investment over the next decade, adding £8.4bn to the economy.

It focuses on three tax sites and a number of potential customs sites, which span 552 hectares in Grangemouth, Leith, Rosyth, Burntisland and Edinburgh Airport.

The OBC will be reviewed by both Governments before being approved, allowing the Forth Green Freeport to become operational. The consortium will then develop a more detailed Final Business Case which will be submitted in the Spring.

Inhaler firm raises £2 million

1nhaler, a Scotland-based drug delivery device developer, has raised £2 million to develop its single-use dry powder inhaler.

Investment will allow Edinburgh-based 1nhaler to work with innovative companies around the world.,

The funding round was led by Archangels with support from Dr Yusuf Hamied, British Business Investments (BBI) and seed investors.

1inhaler was founded by Don Smith and Lisa McMyn in 2017.