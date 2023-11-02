Monaghan takes up non-exec role at Perceptive

PR

Lesley Ferguson, left, and Julie Moulsdale welcome Ed Monaghan to the team

Perceptive Communicators, the Glasgow-based communications consultancy, has appointed housebuilding veteran Ed Monaghan as a non-executive director.

Mr Monaghan spent 40 years with Mactaggart & Mickel Group, progressing from apprentice to chief executive, a role he held for 15 years.

He was also a director of City Legacy which delivered the Athletes’ Village for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He was the inaugural chair of Industry Leadership Group, Construction Scotland for three years and chaired the Construction Industry Training Board Scotland (CITB) for ten years.

With Non-Executive Director roles at LAR Projects, Nova Homes and Rosemount Lifelong Learning, he is a governor at The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Julie Moulsdale, managing director of Perceptive Communicators said: “Ed is an industry giant and so well respected. Ed will provide a unique insight on challenges and opportunities from business growth and influencing key stakeholders to crisis management and employee engagement, particularly with our built environment clients.

“Ed was our first property client when we launched Perceptive. We have worked together on many landmark built environment projects including the Athletes’ Village and Shawfair, so we are delighted to welcome him to our team.”