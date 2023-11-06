Met Tower digital hub closer as plan approved

New images

A second tower (foreground) will link with the Met Tower

Plans to transform Glasgow’s vacant Met Tower into a digital hub have been approved by Glasgow City Council and coincide with the release of the first interior images of its reimagined new role.

The Grade B-listed building, formerly occupied by City of Glasgow College, will be brought back into use ready to open in Winter 2025 after standing empty for ten years.

Bruntwood SciTech will lead a £60m investment that will also see a new 10-storey tower connect with the 14-storey Met Tower via a plaza space.

Combined, the two towers, on the doorstep of Queen Street Station, will offer more than 200,000 sq ft of serviced and leased office space.

Communal area in the Met Tower

Enabling works on the site are underway and will continue for the remainder of this year, with construction work expected to commence on Met Tower from spring next year.

Bruntwood SciTech recently announced that it has secured a further £500m of investment and welcomed a third investor to the partnership, Greater Manchester Pension Fund (GMPF), alongside existing partners Bruntwood and Legal & General.

This is the first direct and active investment by a local authority pension fund into a UK-wide science, tech and innovation specialist property platform.

Work space in the Met Tower

The new investment makes Bruntwood SciTech the largest dedicated property platform serving the UK’s innovation economy, and it has plans to create a £5 billion UK-wide portfolio that can support 2,600 high-growth businesses by 2032.

A significant increase in investment from Legal & General and Bruntwood has been made through cash and asset transfer, whilst GMPF has injected £150 million that will support the UK’s target to become a global science and technology superpower by 2030.

Daron Williams, building consultancy director at Bruntwood SciTech, said: “Glasgow is already on its way to becoming a world-leading tech hub and one of the UK’s fastest growing clusters, and with approval of our plans now confirmed we’re very much looking forward to Met Tower becoming the beacon for the tech community in the city.”