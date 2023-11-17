Max Verstappen Celebrates ‘Incredible’ 50th Career Victory At The United States GP In Formula 1

Advertorial Content |

In a thrilling and strategic United States Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, the newly crowned triple world champion, secured his 50th career victory, marking his third consecutive win at the Circuit of the Americas. Starting from the sixth position in his Red Bull car, the 26-year-old Dutchman worked through the field to clinch victory, finishing 2.225 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who was later disqualified when his Mercedes failed a technical inspection.

Verstappen’s 50th win is a remarkable milestone, and he expressed his pride in achieving it in Texas, stating, “Fifty wins is incredible, and to do it here, I am very proud. Now we keep on pushing for more.” Following Hamilton’s disqualification, Lando Norris, celebrating his 100th Grand Prix, was promoted to second place. The race had seen Norris out-start pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, who, like Hamilton, was disqualified after a technical inspection.

Verstappen’s Third Consecutive Win At The Circuit Of The Americas

Verstappen’s victory in Austin marked his third consecutive win at the Circuit of the Americas and brought him level with his record tally of 15 wins from the previous season. With his dominant lead in the drivers’ championship, Verstappen now stands 228 points ahead of Sergio Perez. The race witnessed challenging conditions with a temperature of 29 degrees Celsius and a scorching track at 40 degrees, posing difficulties for tire management. Norris made a perfect start at the race’s outset and claimed the lead from pole-sitter Leclerc in Turn One. Enthusiasts who engage in motorsport betting on ggbestbet.org/en know that the initial lap witnessed high-intensity moves, including Carlos Sainz surpassing Hamilton to secure third place. At the same time, Verstappen advanced from sixth to fifth.

Norris maintained a lead of two seconds by lap three, while Verstappen, conserving his pace, worked his way up to fourth after passing Sainz. Meanwhile, Hamilton moved to regain third from Sainz on the back straight, and on lap six, he overtook Leclerc for second. A strategic battle began as Verstappen passed Leclerc at Turn 12 on lap 11. Verstappen was the first to pit after 16 laps, switching to medium tires and rejoining in ninth. Norris, in response, pitted for hard tires, temporarily surrendering the lead to Hamilton. Hamilton made his pit stop on lap 21, also opting for hard tires, and rejoined in fifth behind Verstappen. This decision indicated Mercedes’ strategy to offset their stops, potentially risking the initiative. With Leclerc in front, Norris regained the lead, but Verstappen, who was stalking him, eventually overtook on lap 28, making a move on the inside of Turn 12. Verstappen quickly built a lead of 3.5 seconds by lap 35 when Norris pitted for more hard tires and fell to sixth.

The Nail-Biting Finale

However, Verstappen struggled with his brakes, expressing frustration to his team. He pitted after a four-letter tirade, rejoining in fourth on hard tires. With Hamilton back in the lead, the race intensified. Tyre wear became a crucial factor for the closing laps. Hamilton took Leclerc for third on lap 44, and on medium tires, he closed in on Verstappen, who was on hand. On lap 49, Hamilton moved into second place, 5.2 seconds behind Verstappen, setting up a tense finale. However, after the race, Hamilton was disqualified due to a failed technical inspection, promoting Norris to second place.

The United States Grand Prix was quite the spectacle for Formula 1 fans.