Levein back in management as St Johnstone boss

Deal until 2026

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Return: Craig Levein

Craig Levein is back in management for the first time in four years after taking charge at struggling Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

He replaces Steven MacLean who was sacked after a poor start to the season on a contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

The Saints board has gone for a safe pair of hands in the shape of Levein, who had been working in a consultancy role at Brechin City and the new man’s focus will be on steering his new club away from the foot of the table.

The former Scotland boss has brought Andy Kirk from Brechin to be his No. 2, the former Hearts striker having been in charge at Glebe Park.

Levein returns to the dug out for the first time since he was sacked by Hearts in October 2019, the 59-year-old having held the roles of both manager and director of football at Tynecastle.

St Johnstone chief executive Stan Harris said: “We identified the need for experience to help guide St Johnstone through this difficult spell, we believe we have found that by appointing Craig.

“We wish Craig all the best in his new role and have no doubt we have picked the right candidate for the job.

“Craig joins with vast experience having managed over 600 games, including having the highest honour of managing Scotland.”

Levein said: “I know Geoff Brown, Roddy Grant, Gus MacPherson and Stan Harris well and they were a massive part in why I have joined the club.

“I believe we have a great squad here that can kick on and start to climb up the league.

“Andy is a great coach and will take on most of the training.”

Their first game in charge will be at home to Motherwell on Tuesday.