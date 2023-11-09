Lederer takes chair at McLaren Packaging

Paper role

Peter Lederer (photo by Terry Murden)

McLaren Packaging, the paper-based packaging supplier to the UK food and drinks sector, has appointed Peter Lederer as chairman.

The Port Glasgow based family business, established in 1979, has a turnover approaching £50 million and has 350 employees working across seven manufacturing sites in central Scotland.

Mr Lederer’s appointment comes at an important time for the group as it plans further growth. He has a non-executive role with Baxters Food Group and is chairman of jeweller Hamilton & Inches.

He was managing director and chairman of Gleneagles Hotels for over three decades and has chaired Visit Scotland and The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. He was awarded an OBE for services to the industry and a CBE for services to tourism in Scotland.

Donald McLaren, managing director of McLaren’s Packaging, said: “We are very excited about Peter’s appointment and what he will bring to the business.

“His deep and relevant experience, and strong leadership and people skills will help McLaren drive for further growth and unlock new opportunities.”

Ali Noble, previously head of HR at Browns Food Group, joins McLaren in the newly-created role of head of people and engagement.