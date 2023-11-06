Lady Mone drawn deeper into Covid contracts row

Husband's links

Allegations: Doug Barrowman and Lady Mone

Businesswoman and Conservative peer Michelle Mone has been drawn further into a row over government Covid contracts after it was confirmed that her husband Doug Barrowman did have a role in the equipment supplier.

Lady Mone, the Glasgow-born entrepreneur behind the Ultimo lingerie company, has repeatedly denied allegations that she and her family received £29m from the profits of PPE Medpro which was handed a £200m contract during the pandemic.

A representative of Mr Barrowman, who has also denied the allegations, has told The Guardian that the Isle of Man-based businessman was an investor in PPE Medpro, and chaired and led the operation to supply personal protective equipment (PPE).

The admissions raise questions about years of denials from the couple.

Lady Mone, who was appointed a peer by former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron, lost the party whip and took a leave of absence from the House of Lords last year as the claims grew that she and her children benefited from the PPE Medro deal.

The representative, who is also a spokesperson for PPE Medpro, told The Guardian: “The UK Government was fully aware of Baroness Mone’s involvement; like many other peers and MPs on the high priority lane, she acted as an intermediary/liaison between PPE Medpro and the Cabinet Office/Department of Health and Social Care.”

The source added that Mr Barrowman “was the chairman and leader of the PPE Medpro consortium that supplied the UK Government” and that both he and Mone “made a full written disclosure of their involvement to the Cabinet Office prior to the award of the PPE contracts“.

The statement noted that “the UK Government was fully aware of Mr Barrowman’s role and that his group would make a commercial profit”.

The Department of Health and Social Care granted PPE Medpro two contracts in May and June 2020 to supply millions of face masks and sterile surgical gowns.

These were processed through its “VIP” lane, which fast-tracked offers of PPE from companies with connections to the government.

When the contracts were made public later that year, Lady Mone and Mr Barrowman issued repeated denials of their involvement in the company.