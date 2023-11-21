Scottish move

Irish group opening boutique hotel in Glasgow

| November 21, 2023
The Address Collective will occupy a former insurance building

Irish hotel group, The Address Collective, is expanding to Scotland with its fifth outlet to open in Renfield Street, Glasgow.

A £9 million investment by the McGettigan family business will provide a 95-bed boutique hotel over six floors of a listed building originally designed for an insurance company in the 1890s. It will open in early 2024.

Brian McGettigan said:  “We’re creating over 80 jobs and investing in the local community because we believe in the bright future of this dynamic city.

“We’ve chosen Glasgow because we love the people, the culture and can’t wait to raise the bar for luxury stays in Scotland.” 

