Howden acquires Glasgow business insurer

First rebrand deal

Kenny Hogg: ideal partner

Insurance broker Howden Scotland, formerly known as Bruce Stevenson, has acquired Neilson Laurence & Neil, a UK business insurance specialist in Glasgow.

It is the first transaction for Howden Scotland since adopting the change of name earlier this year.

Neilson Laurence & Neil will fully integrate into the Howden Glasgow team.

Kenny Hogg, CEO at Howden Scotland, said: “As Howden Scotland expands, it is essential that we continue to build on market expertise, and Neilson Laurence & Neil is therefore an ideal partner for us in this regard.”

In April Mr Hogg replaced Edward Bruce who stepped up to executive chair last month when Bruce Stevenson rebranded to its parent company name following its acquisition last year.

Howden is an international insurance intermediary with a headcount of around 14,000 worldwide, handling approximately $30 billion of premium on behalf of clients. It is also the fifth largest employee-owned company in the UK.

Speaking about the latest deal, Douglas Linn, senior partner at Neilson Laurence & Neil, said: “This decision marks the culmination of careful consideration, and it’s clear that the timing is perfect.”

Terms were not disclosed.