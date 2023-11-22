Hotel and tearoom plan for city centre properties

Redevelopment

The scheme links Rose Street (top) with Princes Street and includes a team room Hanover St

A series of under-used building in central Edinburgh are poised to become the latest hotel development in the city and will also see the recreation of a historic tearoom.

Property developer RRH wants to convert the buildings linking Princes Street and Rose Street into an apartment style destination with 60 bedrooms.

The development will consolidate the unused space above several commercial units into a series of interlinked properties, with ground floor units reorganised to make the most of their central location, giving opportunities to businesses leasing the ground floor retail units.

The project includes the reintroduction of a tearoom on Hanover Street in an area once occupied by Crawford’s Tearooms.

Re-created tearoom in Hanover Street

William Crawford wanted an ‘oasis of calm’ in the city centre, and the rooms were decorated and furnished by the artist Robert Burns, a key figure in the Scottish Art Nouveau scene in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The development will complement the 27 serviced apartments units currently being developed by RRH in a refurbished category-A listed at 71 George Street and will be operated under the RÌGH Properties brand. The company also plans to refurbish 73-75 George Street into managed serviced apartments.

David Grieve from RRH commented: “We have been highly sensitive to retaining all buildings and features considered to be of architectural and historic merit.”