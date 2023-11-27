Goldie steps up at Brodies as Scott retires from law

Change at top

Nick Scott, left is retiring, and will be succeeded at Brodies by Stephen Goldie

Nick Scott will retire from law firm Brodies and leave the legal sector next year when his second term as managing partner expires.

Mr Scott joined Brodies in 1999 and became a partner in 2001. He will be succeeded next May by Stephen Goldie who joined the firm a year later than Mr Scott and has been a partner since 2007. He will set the course for the firm until 2027.

Brodies has also announced the promotions of Louise Shiels and Marion MacInnes as practice area leaders for its disputes and banking and finance practices respectively.

Mr Scott began his career as a trainee at Clifford Chance in London 32 years ago. He spent 20 years in management roles on Brodies’ strategic board, as head of real estate and ultimately as managing partner.

Under his leadership, Brodies has made continual progress that has seen the opening of offices in Abu Dhabi, Inverness and London, and growth to more than 100 partners and 800 colleagues. Brodies became the first law firm headquartered in Scotland to report annual income of over £100m in the financial year ending 30 April 2023.

Mr Scott, said: “That I have made the decision to step away from Brodies, and the law, is entirely personal and positive.

“In the last 32 years I have worked with clients and colleagues who have shaped my career and inspired and guided me. I now plan to spend time doing some of the things which I haven’t been able to do whilst my priority has been our firm and its people.

“I am extremely proud of what our partners and our colleagues have achieved and the work that they have delivered on behalf of our clients. For all of the external marks of our progress, we count the way we look after our colleagues as the most important measure of business success.

“I know that under Stephen’s leadership, that progress will continue. His focus on our colleagues, and his experience as a practice area leader, is something he can bring immediately to his new role as managing partner when his term commences in May next year.”

Mr Goldie took on the role of practice area leader for the firm’s litigation practice in 2016. His leadership of the disputes practice has seen strong growth in its revenues, expanding the breadth of skills that it offers, and has seen it develop its work from its Scots base to the rest of the UK and beyond.

He said: “To be able to follow in Nick’s footsteps and have the opportunity to lead such talented colleagues as we commence our 2024 – 2027 strategic plans is a privilege.

“The progress that we have made as a firm under Nick’s leadership has been exceptional. His vision and unrelenting optimism through periods of tumult, have become enduring qualities of our firm and its people.”

Brodies chair, Christine O’Neill KC, added: “In overseeing the elections for our new managing partner, I am confident that Stephen will continue to build on the progress made under Nick’s leadership in which he has guided our firm and supported our colleagues and clients through unprecedented times.

Blackadders

Blackadders has bolstered its business services team in Glasgow with the appointment of John Elder as a commercial property partner.

Mr Elder has joined the firm from Shepherd and Wedderburn and has more than 25 years’ experience in commercial real estate.

The commercial real estate team at Blackadders operates across its offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

Gibson Kerr

Gibson Kerr has appointed Jamie Robertson to its residential conveyancing team in Edinburgh. He makes the move from national law firm Blackadders where he rose from senior solicitor to legal director in under four years.

His appointment follows news of Gibson Kerr adding five staff to its personal law and family law departments.

Scott Rasmusen, managing partner and head of property, said: “By adding fresh talent to our Edinburgh and Glasgow bases, we’re building strong foundations for continued growth.”

Wright Johnston & Mackenzie

Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie has appointed Sarah-Jane Macdonald as a partner in its Edinburgh office.

Ms Macdonald serves on the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) Scotland committee and represented the organisation at Parliament for discussions on the Trust and Succession Bill. She also serves as an external examiner for the STEP trust law exam to help quality assure the professionals of tomorrow.