Flogas boosted by acquisition of Scots firm DTGen

Generator deal

Paul Moore: positive development

Off-grid energy solutions provider Flogas Britain has acquired Glasgow-based DTGen, a specialist in standby power generators and combined heat and power (CHP) systems.

The move represents a pivotal step in Flogas’s mission to provide commercial and industrial businesses across the UK with a comprehensive range of energy solutions.

The move also combines DTGen’s specialist engineers, high-voltage certified professionals and skilled service technicians with Flogas’s expert team.

Paul Moore, managing director at DTGen, said: “This is a really positive and exciting development for our business and the growth of our people, opening up lots of new opportunities. We’ve worked really successfully with Flogas in the past.”

Flogas MD Ivan Trevor said: “DTGen is a fantastic addition to the Flogas family, and this move really step changes our offering to higher energy users and those with onsite power generation needs.

“The synergy between the businesses was clear, and we knew that combining our offering and expertise would really strengthen our proposition.

Brian Aitken, partner at Nevis Capital, who led the deal, said: “Nevis is delighted to have been part of the DTGen journey during the last 13 years, supporting the business to evolve into one of the largest independent providers of power solutions in the UK.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Paul Moore and the team at DTGen for such a long time – from the initial buy-out in 2010, through various acquisitions, to create a truly national player – and we look forward to seeing the business continue to grow and develop as part of Flogas.”