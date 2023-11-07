First residents get keys at St Andrews West

New housing

Homes at Andrews West

HeadonS1 has announced that the first residents have taken possession of their new sustainable homes at St Andrews West.

Currently on site building Phase One, and with a start on Phase Two imminent, HeadonS1 St Andrews is a joint venture between two award-winning family run developer teams, St Andrews based Headon, and S1 Developments, based in Edinburgh. Both firms have an established reputation for delivering sustainable new homes with superior finishing.

Design by renowned architects, LBA, the properties currently being constructed at St Andrews West offer a contemporary interpretation of classic East Neuk architecture.

Signature features of these exceptional homes, which range from one to four bedrooms, are high ceilings, extra large bright windows, generous connected living spaces, and links to the outdoors. All housetypes are complete with a high specification as standard.

In addition, the properties are highly energy-efficient, featuring air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating, together with superior levels of insulation to offer the occupants more affordable running costs. Those wishing to lower their carbon footprint further by running an electric vehicle, will find that pre-wiring for EV chargers is another standard feature in many of the homes.

Furthermore, a shared electric car scheme is about to become operational within the development. In addition, an electric bike scheme is proposed which will hopefully be part of a wider scheme for the town. The new home owners will be encouraged to avail of these facilities and embrace the various initiatives to reduce C02 omissions.

Externally, a quality palette of natural materials has come together to create the homes at St Andrews West, enhanced with features such as distinctive hand cut clay bricks and slate roofs. Homes are set within imaginative and thoughtful landscaping which both embraces and enhances the natural surroundings.

Another innovative feature to be found at St Andrews West is its central green corridor which will run through the whole development. Along with connecting the various neighbourhoods, it will provide a safe, social amenity space for all residents.

Green corridor at St Andrews West

Phase One, which is now 85% sold, is delivering the very first new homes in the St Andrews West masterplan which, through its mixed use element, is creating a place where the wider community can thrive.

With its vision having evolved over many years, St Andrews West has already provided the location for the new Madras College, with the R&A announcing in October 2022 that it will establish new Headquarters at St Andrews West.

Two new care homes will also be built, one from Morar Living, part of Simply UK, which is already on site, and one through the local Gibson Trust, a charitable organisation based in St Andrews, which had sought a suitable location for a new modern facility for many years.

Under future phases of St Andrews West, a Hotel, retail businesses, Medical Centre and office accommodation will be delivered, alongside land being given over to St Andrews University.

The Patterson family at their new home

Joe Headon, commenting on the handover of properties to the first residents in Phase One, on behalf of both HeadonS1 and St Andrews West LLP, said: “We are delighted that our very first residents have moved in, and wish to extend a very warm welcome to them.

“We want everyone living here to really enjoy all the benefits that the overall vision of St Andrews West will deliver as it progresses. The development is the result of careful studies, detailed analysis, and of taking the time to understand the wider context of St Andrews.

“Headon and S1 Developments are two respected developers with a shared ethos for excellence, who have come together to make sure this first phase of contemporary housing is in every way outstanding.

“It’s a fitting beginning for the wider development which has the key concepts of biodiversity, connectivity, landscape and ecology at its core.”

Rettie & Co is the selling agent for Phase One of St Andrews West. Phase Two launches this month.

