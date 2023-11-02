First Munro completed as orders top £68 million

Vehicle milestone

The first Munro has been completed

Munro Vehicles, the Scottish manufacturer of all-electric 4x4s, has announced the completion of its first pre-production model along with a £68m order pipeline.

The hard top five-seater 4×4, has left the factory in East Kilbride just ten months after Munro unveiled the MK_1 prototype model in Edinburgh in December last year.

The start of manufacturing for Munro denotes a significant moment in British automotive history as the company initiates the return of light vehicle mass production to Scotland for the first time since the closure of the Linwood car plant in 1981.

The roll-out of the Series-M Utility signifies the next phase of Munro’s strategic vision to expand its production facilities and grow its workforce, and bring 300 new jobs to the region by 2027. Achieving scale-up will allow Munro to increase production from 50 vehicles over the next twelve months, to 200 units per annum and 2500 by 2027.

Munro’s roadmap will enable it to capitalise on a global market opportunity.

“Witnessing the first pre-production Munro Series-M Utility roll off the line is a momentous moment. Both for Munro and Scotland, as the Series-M Utility is the first light vehicle to enter mass production since the Linwood car factory closed in 1981,” commented Marcus Mackle, Munro Head of Vehicle Sales.

“While it represents an undeniably historic occasion, Munro’s focus is firmly on the future. With a healthy, two-year customer pipeline worth £68 million for the innovative and sustainability-focussed Munro Series-M Utility hard top and Series-M Truck open-bed, we can look forward with confidence.”

The Series-M range was forged during an intensive period of development that pushed the vehicle to the limit in the unforgiving Scottish terrain that inspired the company’s name. Comprehensive feedback was collated during an extensive customer test drive programme.

“Our customers spoke, we listened and we acted,” explained Munro CEO and co-founder Russell Peterson. “Their feedback drove us to achieve even greater levels of innovation. This enabled us to create a highly versatile, sustainable and enduring electric 4×4 to help customers transition to net zero and protect the environment.

“After listening to our customers, we introduced numerous improvements. These included an adjustable steering column with steering wheel controls, plus a raft of ergonomic enhancements. A full suite of safety equipment, including airbags, ABS brakes, stability, and traction control, is also now offered.”

More than 250 pre-orders for both the Utility and Truck models have been received, affirming that Munro’s vehicles are precisely what the market needs, particularly in sectors such as mining, construction, utilities, agriculture, and defence, where radical solutions are required to enable operators to meet their decarbonisation targets.