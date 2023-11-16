Events firm eyes Scots venues after Platform deal

Club acquired

Platform, formerly the Arches, is under new ownership (pic: contributed)

Platform Glasgow, the entertainment space formerly known as The Arches in Glasgow, has been acquired by a London-based events company.

Based under the Hielanman’s Umbrella in Glasgow, the destination joins the portfolio of Camm & Hooper, as part of its plans to grow across Scotland.

Scott McCormick, managing director of Platform, will continue to oversee operation and is expected to offer a wider range of events.

“It is our intention to grow the portfolio in Scotland over the next three years,” he said.

Fellow Scot, Derick Martin, CEO of Camm & Hooper, said: “We’re thrilled to incorporate such an iconic and versatile venue into our portfolio.

“This feels like a homecoming, and we’re excited to infuse our unique touch into the wide array of events at Platform. Scott has built an incredible brand and venue and I know we will become a real events disrupter in Glasgow and beyond.

“At Camm & Hooper, we are always on the lookout for unique and distinctive venues that offer guests an unforgettable experience.”

Platform features six restored arches across 35,000 st ft and has flexible capacity for up to 600 seated guests across three arches or 1,800 standing guests.

Camm & Hooper claims to be one of the fastest growing premier events and hospitality companies in the UK, with triple digit growth during 2023 alone. It is now focused on acquiring additional venues in Scotland, Manchester and Leeds in the coming months.