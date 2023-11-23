Easdales add industrial estate to asset portfolio

Units acquired

Kingston Industrial Estate

A Clydeside industrial estate has become the latest addition to the commercial property portfolio of Scottish businessmen, Sandy and James Easdale.

The brothers have acquired Kingston Industrial Estate in Port Glasgow for an undisclosed sum from Peel Waters, the property development arm of Peel Group.

The estate is located at Kingston Dock, adjacent to the A8 and Gallagher Retail Park and is made p of 19 units which are 95% occupied. Several tenants have been at the site for 10 or more years.

Purchased through the Easdales’ Dalglen Investments vehicle, Kingston Industrial Estate sits between Cappielow Industrial Estate and Bogston Industrial Estate, also both owned by Dalglen.

Alan Stewart at Breck Sutherland acted for Dalglen while property firm Bowman Rebecchi will support the overall letting and management of the estate.

Sandy Easdale said: “We are currently examining options for further property purchases, including industrial and business park purchases, and we expect progress on that soon.”

Earlier this month, approval was granted by Inverclyde Council for the Easdale Investment Group to build 47 homes at the site of the former Tate & Lyle factory in Greenock as part of a £15 million development.