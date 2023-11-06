Law

Donald makes switch from Brodies to Blackadders

| November 6, 2023

Scottish law firm Blackadders has appointed Gillian Donald as a partner in Aberdeen.

Ms Donald (pictured) is joining the employment team from Brodies, where she was a senior associate, and has extensive experience working with clients in the north-east of Scotland.

Most of her career was spent with Stronachs where she was partner and head of the employment team. In 2015 she took a career break to care for her son, who suffered from a degenerative illness.

The employment team at Blackadders operates across all of the firm’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

, Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Dame Susan Rice

Dame Susan Rice to chair Forth Green Freeport

Dame Susan Rice has been appointed the inaugural independent chair of Forth Green Freeport toRead More

Laurent Matras

Matras hired to boost Tesco Bank insurance

Tesco Bank has appointed Laurent Matras as chief underwriting officer. He joins from Axa, whereRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.