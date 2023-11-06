Donald makes switch from Brodies to Blackadders

Law

Scottish law firm Blackadders has appointed Gillian Donald as a partner in Aberdeen.

Ms Donald (pictured) is joining the employment team from Brodies, where she was a senior associate, and has extensive experience working with clients in the north-east of Scotland.

Most of her career was spent with Stronachs where she was partner and head of the employment team. In 2015 she took a career break to care for her son, who suffered from a degenerative illness.

The employment team at Blackadders operates across all of the firm’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.