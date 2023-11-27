Diamond & Co. primed for growth with Kerr arrival

Expansion plans

Growth: Phil Diamond

Chartered building surveying firm Diamond & Company (Scotland), has bolstered its senior executive team with the appointment of Jim Kerr as its first director of building consultancy.

A former director at Colliers International UK and co-founder of Kerr Baxter Associates, Kerr joins from Sedgwick International where he held the position of Technical Director.

He brings with him 30 years’ experience as a chartered building surveyor, having been involved in all aspects of commercial property for a variety of both private and public sector clients.

Based in Cumbernauld with a UK-wide client base, Diamond & Company (Scotland) provides full building consultancy services across various sectors throughout the built environment, specialising in surveys and certification, external cladding, design and remediation.

It also offers a turnkey solution for surveying and fire engineering through its fire engineering consultancy Brooker Diamond Fire Engineering Ltd, which was formed with the acquisition of Linlithgow firm S. Brooker & Associates in February 2022.

As part of a wide-ranging remit in the newly-created position, Kerr will focus on expanding the delivery of the core services, with his arrival the first part of a significant growth plan for the company.

“The work that Phil has been doing in the industry over the years has been tremendous and I’m looking forward to further enhancing what the company offers,” said Mr Kerr. “I’m fortunate to be joining at such an important time for the sector, especially with the cladding crisis such a huge issue at the moment.”

Phil Diamond, managing director of Diamond & Co. (Scotland) said: “Our management team of chartered surveyors has a wealth of experience operating in the construction industry and the built environment and Jim’s arrival serves to strengthen that even further.

“This is a significant appointment for us as a business and he will play a key part in the company’s future growth.”