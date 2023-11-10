Diageo warns of slower growth in first half

Low spirits

The Johnnie Walker owner says growth has slowed in one of its regions (pic: Terry Murden)

Diageo today issued an updated trading statement warning that it now expects slower growth in the first half of next year than indicated in September.

This is a result of a weaker performance outlook in Latin America and the Caribbean.

On 28 September the Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness producer said its outlook for next year had not changed since 1 August.

“At that time, our expectation for the group was for the first half of fiscal 24 to see a gradual improvement in organic net sales growth from the second half of fiscal 23.

“We have momentum continuing in four of our five regions, however at the group level, in the first half of fiscal 24, we now expect to see slower growth than the second half of fiscal 23.

“This is due to a materially weaker performance outlook in Latin America and Caribbean (LAC), which is nearly 11% of Diageo’s net sales value (fiscal 23), and is now expected to decline organic net sales by more than 20%, year-on-year, in the first half of fiscal 24.”