Dame Susan Rice to chair Forth Green Freeport

Industry

Dame Susan Rice will take up Forth role (pic: Terry Murden)

Dame Susan Rice has been appointed the inaugural independent chair of Forth Green Freeport to oversee the delivery and governance of the consortium’s plan.

She takes over from interim chair, the group chief executive of Forth Ports, Charles Hammond.

“The Forth Green Freeport has a broad and exciting vision for Scotland and I’m pleased to be leading the team in its execution,” she said.

“The creation of major port infrastructure, the development of new green industries and re-industrialisation of our communities is hugely compelling.”

Dame Susan is a former chair and CEO of Lloyds TSB Scotland, and was managing Director of Lloyds Banking Group Scotland. She was also the founding chair of the Scottish Fiscal Commission and is a former president of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (now Prosper).

Her current roles include chair of Scottish Water and and she sits on the board of the Office for Budget Responsibility.