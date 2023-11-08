Cox & Co expands with US-style estate agency

New division

John Cox: hugely exciting

Cox & Co, Scotland’s first property investment house, has expanded its operation to include an estate agency division.

The new arm of the Edinburgh-based business has five brokers offering a service that owner John Cox claims is similar to the US realtor or ‘Dubai property agent.

The team comprises property professionals Moni Tagore, Jenny Purves, Andrew Cramond, Mantas Lozys and the recently-appointed director of sales, Judy Shields.

Mr Cox said: “To be able to offer a bespoke estate agency proposition in Edinburgh & the Lothians and beyond is a hugely exciting development for the business and it is only the start as there are plans for extensive growth over the next two years to cover the majority of Scotland.

“The aim is to keep growing across the central belt over the next 12 months, by which time we will have doubled our team of property brokers to 10. Ultimately, I’m looking at creating 20 jobs over the next two years as we extend our reach.”

The move comes just two years after Mr Cox became majority shareholder of the business, which was set up in 2014 through the amalgamation of two family companies – his father’s mortgage brokerage and his own jointly-owned letting agency.

The firm now has more than 300 properties under management with the majority of landlords holding portfolios.