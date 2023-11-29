Corstorphine to chair digital consultancy xDesign

Board change

Paul Atkinson, Euan Andrews and Shane Corstorphine

xDesign has appointed former Skyscanner executive Shane Corstorphine as chairman, succeeding Paul Atkinson who remains on the board as a non-executive director.

Mr Corstorphine was previously CFO and then senior vice president for growth at Edinburgh-based search engine Skyscanner. He takes the reins at xDesign following almost 10 times revenue growth and an increase in the workforce from 40 to 500 during Mr Atkinson’s three-year tenure.

This year has also seen the digital consultancy and delivery partner secure minority investment from Soho Square Capital and join forces with innovation and design company CreateFuture.

Founder and CEO Euan Andrews, said: “The last three years have seen xDesign mature as a business and start to gain impressive momentum in the market. In 2023 alone, we’ve reached some critical milestones and Paul has had a big part to play in our success to date.

“I’ve known Shane for more than 10 years and in that time he’s been a big supporter of the type of company we’re building here at xDesign. Having himself been instrumental within one of Edinburgh’s homegrown success stories in recent times, the knowledge and insight he can bring will be vital in helping us to scale at pace and navigate the common pitfalls that high-growth digital businesses face.”

Since leaving Skyscanner, Mr Corstorphine has founded Scale Up Consulting which provides coaching for CEOs of rapidly scaling businesses. He is also a non-executive director for Simple Online Healthcare, and Forge Holiday Group.

He said: “xDesign is spearheading a truly unique approach to digital transformation – one that is first and foremost about building solid relationships with people, whether colleagues or clients.

“From my years working in the industry, I fundamentally believe that this is the right foundation for building sustainable and high-growth businesses.

“What Euan has created with the guidance of Paul is a digital consultancy that has the core ingredients to not only continue growing at pace, but one which will leave a meaningful and lasting impact on the clients, colleagues and communities it engages with.”