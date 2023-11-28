Biffa acquires Hamilton Waste & Recycling

Acquisition

Hamilton Waste & Recycling joins Biffa

Waste management firm Biffa has acquired Hamilton Waste and Recycling (HWR), a family-owned company which processes over 135,000 tonnes of material every year.

This includes wood and plasterboard as well as recycling and diverting over 65,000 mattresses away from landfill every year.

Biffa is acquiring the entire share capital and will welcome the 100 strong team at HWR into its collections business, along with 49 vehicles and 1,400 new customers including construction groups, restaurants, and local authorities.

The acquisition of HWR is a significant step for Biffa, expanding its waste capabilities in the construction and demolition sector.

In 2021 HWR became Scotland’s first waste management company to achieve 100% carbon-neutral status.

It diverts over 95% of incoming waste from landfill and has invested over £10 million at its recycling centre at Smeaton, near Edinburgh.

HWR was incorporated in 2002 when the Hamilton family acquired the long-established firm of Wm Finlayson & Sons. The business made a pre-tax profit of £1.4m on turnover of £17.8m during the year to November 2022