Banker and property specialist boost Hibs board

New directors

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Hibs have hired two additional directors

A senior banker and the co-founder of a former club sponsor have joined the board of Hibernian FC as non-executive directors.

Robert Begbie has extensive executive leadership experience and is currently the CEO of NatWest commercial & institutional business.

He has been with the NatWest Group for more than 40 years and during his career has built many successful businesses.

Scott Fraser joins the board with a strong football and property background. After his football career ended in the mid 1990s, he became involved in property investment and co-founded McEwan Fraser as well as McEwan Fraser Legal which was the club’s main sponsor between 2008 and 2010.

After selling his McEwan Fraser shareholding in 2015, Mr Fraser continued to run his own property consultancy business and more recently has held non-executive director positions with Coulters Property and Gilson Gray.

Bruce Langham has left the board after serving as a non-executive director since June 2006.

The current board now comprises non-executive chairman Malcolm McPherson, non-executive vice chairman Kathrin Hamilton, chief executive Ben Kensell, directors Kit Gordon and Ian Gordon, and non-executive directors Robert Begbie, Scott Fraser, Gillian Hutchison, and Archie Paton.

Lacking: Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers targets quality signings after Euro exit

Celtic’s involvement in the group stages of the Champions League came to a familiar conclusion after their 2-0 defeat to Lazio in Rome.

After gathering just two points from six matches last season, one point from five games this term has left them knowing there will be no European football after Christmas.

The loss to two late goals in the Italian capital stretched their winless run in the competition to 15 games – there have been just three draws in that sequence – prompting boss Brendan Rodgers to lament his side’s lack of quality at the top level.

“In the last 20 minutes we looked like the team that could go on and get the result, but we gave away two poor goals,” he said.

“What makes the difference is that bit of experience and genuine quality. That’s something we can hopefully resolve over the next couple of windows.

“This group has gained more experience and shown they can compete in some games – but we need to add quality. That’s the glaring thing that stands out.”