Audit reform withdrawal ‘a blow to public trust’

King's Speech

Bruce Cartwright: calls for a rethink

A decision to drop regulatory improvements from the legislative programme has been described as a blow to public trust in business.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS) has called on the UK government to rethink its decision to remove the Audit and Corporate Governance Reform Bill from the King’s Speech.

Bruce Cartwright CEO of ICAS, said: “This feels like groundhog day. Again, we see lack of action by a government apparently committed to reform but again back tracking on those commitments.

“The result is to potentially undermine public trust in that as a business community, we demonstrate transparency in business and do the right thing.”

Mr Cartwright says that dropping audit and corporate governance reform from the King’s Speech is a huge blow to the interests of UK businesses and the public.

It follows the government’s decision in October to pull its draft regulations to enhance the UK’s corporate reporting framework.

“There is consensus among all the key players that these reforms are long overdue. UK businesses need a solid, regulatory environment to ensure good governance and to maintain the public’s trust,” said Mr Cartwright.

