Aspect hiring after opening Edinburgh office

Media

New openings: Andrew McCallum and Peter Smyth

A public affairs agency is due to announce five hires in Edinburgh and Aberdeen, adding to its 60-strong team of employees and associates.

Aspect has opened an office Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, its first since relocating its Aberdeen headquarters last November.

The new Edinburgh office is led by public affairs and stakeholder engagement director, Peter Smyth, who was one of the remaining team at Indigo PR when it closed in June.

Reporting to founder and CEO Andrew McCallum, Mr Smyth sits on the Aspect leadership team with Yvonne McCallum, company director, Jenny Adams, marketing director, Leona Minellas, communication director, and Ewan Duthie, digital director.

Mr McCallum said: “Establishing an office in Edinburgh is a major milestone in Aspect’s growth journey and a proud moment for our talented team who are the driving force behind our continued success which will see a 50% increase in year-on-year top line growth in 2023.”