Adams poised for third spell as manager at Ross County

Dingwall return on cards

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Target: Derek Adams

Struggling Ross County are set name Derek Adams as their manager for the third time.

The Dingwall club have been searching for a new boss since sacking Malky Mackay last week and are poised to give the 48-year-old another stint at the helm.

Chairman Roy Macgregor knows Adams well from his previous spells in the Highlands and is understood to be ready to hand him the task of keeping the Staggies in the Scottish Premiership – they currently sit just above basement club Livingston on goal difference with two wins from the opening 12 matches of the league campaign.

The former Plymouth Argyle and Bradford City boss is currently in charge at Morecambe in League Two of the English Football League.

He kicked off his career as a manager at Ross County in 2007 before moving to Hibs for a brief stay as No. 2 to Colin Calderwood in 2010. He returned north a matter of months later, and steered the team into the final of the Scottish Cup against Dundee United.

He took County into the Scottish Premiership for the first time when they won the old First Division title in 2012.

Aberdeen profits from player trading