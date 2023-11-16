Aberdein Considine adds Collie to wealth team

Finance

Sally Collie: joins senior team

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its wealth management operation with the appointment of a senior director.

Sally Collie has joined AC Wealth as compliance director following a near-20 year career in financial services.

Prior to joining the firm, Ms Collie was the compliance manager for all firms within The Financial Planning Group, whose flagship company is Acumen Financial Planning, where she had overall responsibility for all compliance, regulatory and risk related matters.

During her career she gained a broad range of experience and skills with a number of financial services organisations including Bank of Scotland and Welcome Financial Services.

Ms Collie has gained formal compliance and AML qualifications through the International Compliance Association as part of her wider development, and has achieved the CII Diploma in Financial Services, including JO7 – Supervision in a Regulated Environment and AF6 Senior Management and Supervision.

Commenting on the appointment, Jen Paice, CEO, AC Wealth said: “Our wealth management business has been growing at an incredible pace over the last few years and given the nature of our operations it’s absolutely critical that we invest in and retain the very best financial services talent.

“Attracting someone of the seniority and calibre of Sally reflects the reputation we have built in the financial services industry and we’re delighted she has agreed to join our senior management team.

“The wealth management regulatory environment has undoubtedly grown in complexity over the years and it is vital that clients know they have the necessary strength and expertise behind them as they consider how they can best secure their financial future.”