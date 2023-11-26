£300m spent on A9 where no work has started

SNP accused

The SNP is accused of failing to make good on promises to dual the A9

New figures indicate that £300 million has been spent over the last decade on work to dual sections of the A9 where the construction phase has not even begun.

Scottish Tories used freedom of information requests to access data that shows £451m was spent on A9 improvements between 2012 and 2022.

Almost two-thirds of this, say the Tories, was spent on stretches where the main construction work has yet to start.

Criticising the nationalists’ “failure to make good on their promises”, shadow transport spokesman Graham Simpson pointed out that the SNP first pledged to dual the road in 2007, and that it was supposed to be completed by 2025.

He added that the SNP’s “broken promises and sheer incompetence” had let down road users and businesses, and contributed to the tally of fatal accidents on the notorious Perth-Inverness route.

Mr Simpson said: “The SNP have promised upgrades to the deadly A9 for years, yet over the past decade, they’ve managed to spend £300m on sections where not a single shovel has gone into the ground yet.

“That’s a glaring testimony to their abject failure. The pledge to fully dual the road was made as far back as 2007, but the progress has been snail-paced.

“And people will find it astonishing that two-thirds of the money that has been spent has gone on parts of the road where construction hasn’t properly begun.

“The SNP’s broken promises and sheer incompetence have betrayed local communities and those who rely on the A9.

“Road users and businesses have been let down for years, and fatal accidents have persisted, thanks to the nationalists’ failure to make good on their promises.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said dualling the A9 between Perth and Inverness is “one of the biggest and most complex transport infrastructure project in Scotland’s history”.

He added: “These up-front preparation costs are a normal aspect of delivering infrastructure projects of any scale. Delivery follows several consecutive stages: design and assessment of proposals, public and stakeholder consultation, statutory processes, procurement of works contracts and, finally, construction.

“Over £450m has been spent to date on the dualling of the A9 as part of normal preparations. This includes spend on preparatory work for all of the individual projects, as well as spend on land acquisition, construction of the two projects that have been completed to date, Kincraig to Dalraddy and Luncarty to Pass of Birnam, and advance works for future projects.”