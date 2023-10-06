Yousaf gets cover treatment as global leader

FM profile

By a Daily Business reporter |

Humza Yousaf follows global names on to Time’s front cover

Humza Yousaf has joined a long list of illustrious world figures by being featured on the front cover of US news magazine Time.

Scotland’s First Minister follows the likes of Gandhi, John F Kennedy and Apple’s Tim Cook to take the prime spot.

He has been listed among 100 rising leaders described as “an impressive group of extraordinary young people from all walks of life, who will make their mark on the international stage”.

Mr Yousaf, 38, became the first muslim leader of a western democracy when he took office in March this year.

He said: “Being the first Muslim to lead a western nation means a lot to me. I hope it also inspires others, particularly when multiculturalism is portrayed by some as a weakness. In Scotland, I am proud we are a welcoming nation and our diversity is seen as one of our greatest strengths.”

In the Time interview he said that he was “really emotional” when he saw his official portrait hanging in the stairwell of the first minister’s official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh.

“I really stand out because I look different,” he told the magazine. “It was really emotional. I remember looking at it and thinking, almost whatever happens now . . . mine will always be the one that looks different.”