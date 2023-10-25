xDesign maintains momentum with senior hires

Design

Grant Thomas and Susheel Dodeja

Digital consultancy xDesign has appointed Grant Thomas as its chief commercial officer (CCO) and Susheel Dodeja as director of business development.

The appointments follow a year in which the Edinburgh-based company secured a minority investment from Soho Square Capital and joined forces with innovation and design company CreateFuture.

Both Mr Thomas and Mr Dodeja have joined the company from competitor BJSS where Mr Thomas was a board director responsible for its sales and marketing practices, and Mr Dodeja was head of presale, having also previously led its public sector, heath and commodities practices.

Together they were part of the team that steered the company to revenues of over £250m in just eight years.

xDesign’s Founder and CEO, Euan Andrews, said: “In making these latest appointments, we now have two senior figures that not only bring a wealth of proven leadership experience but also provide us with the knowledge and expertise we need to expand and consolidate our footprint in a number of important industry sectors.”