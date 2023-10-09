Woods and Timberlake back pub in St Andrews

Gastro plan

Tiger Woods: special moments

Golfer Tiger Woods has teamed up with singer Justin Timberlake to launch a gastro pub in St Andrews.

They are shareholders in Nexus Luxury Collection which is moving into the Fife town’s New Picture House.

It is their second T-Squared Social, a premium sports and entertainment outlet which will be housed in the 90-year-old former cinema close to the Old Course.

T-Squared Social will mix cuisine and craft cocktails with full swing simulators for golf and other interactive games. Its first venture launched in New York.

Christopher Anand, chief executive and managing partner at Nexus Luxury Collection, said: “We are very excited about coming to St. Andrews.

“Tiger and Justin, along with our executive team and partners, are all passionate about the game of golf and revere St. Andrews. It is an honour to bring this investment and the T-Squared Social experience to the home of golf.”

Woods said: “I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many special moments here at St. Andrews.

“We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept here to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St. Andrews and for visitors alike.”

Timberlake added: “I’ve come to St Andrews many times to play golf. I’m honored to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here.

“Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”