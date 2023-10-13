Website Security: Protecting Your WordPress Site from Cyber Threats

Advertorial Content |

As more businesses are digitized and enter the digital world, cyber criminals are getting more sophisticated and daring by the day. Thankfully, cybersecurity is progressing rapidly as well – but technology often isn’t enough. If you’re one of the millions of WordPress users, ensuring your site remains secure should always be a top priority. You will have to employ proper website security practices to avoid becoming the target of malicious attacks – let’s look at some of them.

Keep Your WordPress Core, Themes, and Plugins Updated

The WordPress team is continuously working on patching vulnerabilities and improving the platform’s security. Whenever a security exploit is discovered, it is quickly patched. Staying on older versions might give hackers an opening into your website – every time an update is released, make sure you apply it as soon as possible.

The same goes for plugins and themes. Outdated code can provide an easy access point for attackers. Alternatively, you can always let professionals handle it – WordPress website management maintenance packages at Nautilus Marketing include Core, plugin, and security updates, in addition to daily backups.

Use Strong and Unique Passwords

This might sound like a no-brainer, and you’ve probably already heard it a thousand times, but you wouldn’t believe how many users still opt for easy-to-remember, weak passwords. Such passwords make brute force attacks – cyberattacks that use lexicons and databases of most common passwords to force their way in – far easier for cybercriminals. Use unique combinations of letters, numbers, and special characters and change them often.

Similarly, Two-Factor Authentication can provide an additional layer of security, making it significantly harder for hackers to breach your system. Even if they manage to get your password, they’ll still need a second form of authentication to gain access, such as a unique code sent to your phone. There are even numerous plugins that make it easier to implement 2FA on your WordPress site.

Choose Safe Hosting and Keep Backups

Your hosting provider plays a significant role in your website’s security. Opt for a host known for extensive security measures and uptime guarantees, as well as reliable support. Most trusted hosting providers offer built-in security features. These can include firewall and DDoS protection, as well as potential malware scanning.

Even with top-notch security measures in place, it’s always good to be prepared for the worst. Make regular backups to ensure that you can restore your site quickly in case of any incident. Depending on your site’s complexity, daily, weekly, or monthly backups might be suitable. Keep the backups stored in multiple locations for extra security.

Explore UsefulSecurity Plugins

WordPress offers many reputable plugins that provide additional security features, keeping you and your users protected from online threats. For example, the “Limit Login Attempts Reloaded” plugin allows you to set a maximum number of login tries before locking out the user, preventing hackers from using brute force techniques to gain access.

Regularly monitor your website for unusual activity – it’s always better to spot a breach early than let it escalate. There are security plugins that provide real-time monitoring and notify you of any suspicious activities. For professional help with WordPress security, consider hiring website maintenance services.